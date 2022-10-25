Watch Now
Meatless Mondays to Help the Environment

We learn how cutting out meat one day a week can make a big difference.
Posted at 11:47 AM, Oct 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-25 12:47:02-04

Environmental scientist Heather White talked about why “Meatless Mondays” are a good thing and how cutting back on certain ingredients in your diet can have a positive impact on the planet. To learn more, go to https://www.onegreenthing.org/ or pick up a copy of One Green Thing by Heather White, which is available wherever you buy books.

