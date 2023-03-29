Watch Now
Meet Local Author Dawn Burns

We meet a local children's book author
Posted at 11:35 AM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 12:35:18-04

Local author Dawn Burns talked about the learning lesson in her children’s book "This is Nashville." "This is Nashville" by Dawn Burns is available in her online shop here: https://the-nashville-mom.myshopify.com/products/this-is-nashville-childrens-book. The book is also available at local shops around Nashville.

