Meet Miss Nashville Teen USA, Alexandria Ford!

Alexandria Ford, the reigning Miss Nashville Teen USA, is gearing up for the upcoming Miss Tennessee Teen USA competition in June. At just 17 years old, Alexandria has already accomplished remarkable feats, making a name for herself in male-dominated industries like racing and aviation.

Inspired by her father, who has raced cars and flown planes his entire life, Alexandria has followed in his footsteps. Not only is she a student pilot, but she is also a Formula 4 race car driver - rare accomplishments for a young woman. Alexandria's drive and determination have been fueled by her father's unwavering support and the belief that she can succeed in any field she chooses, despite the challenges of being a female in male-dominated industries.

As Alexandria prepares for the Miss Tennessee Teen USA competition, she hopes to use the platform to inspire other young girls to pursue their dreams!

