Meet "Rolo" a 6-month-old puppy up for adoption!

Mandee Jones will join us in studio with puppy "Rolo" to talk about the nonprofit rescue, A Freedom Journey, and how you can help support their organization with upcoming adoption events!

Rolo's entire litter was born with a skin condition and were set to be euthanized until the Freedom Journey stepped in to help! Rolo is now happy and healthy, and ready for his forever home!

Jones says Rolo is wonderful with other animals and kids, and house and crate trained.

Adoption events:

First Sunday of every month, tractor supply in Thompsons station, 12-4

Second Saturday of every month, the factory in Columbia 11-3

Followers can subscribe to our events calendar on Google. Events@afreedomjourney.com

Www.afreedomjourney.com [afreedomjourney.com]

admin@afreedomjourney.com

931-623-3005