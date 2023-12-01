Meet Santa at a local Christmas tree farm this weekend!

Justin Diel owner of Big Sky Farm gave tips for picking out a Christmas Tree.

For a list of trees and prices visit, https://bigskyfarmtn.com/trees.

Big Sky Farm provides lots of fun things for families to do while on the farm picking out a tree, including wagon rides, kids activity packets, snacks at their Christmas Café, unique gift ideas, corn hole, s'mores kits, wreaths and garland.

On Saturday, December 2 from 9am-4pm there will be LIVE nativity

Long Hollow Coffee Cart will be there from 9am-6pm,

SANTA will be visiting the farm from 4pm-6pm AND again on Sunday, December 3 from 12pm-5pm.

Big Sky at Night runs December 2 from 4pm-6pm and will feature LIVE Christmas music, s’mores, firepits, wagon rides, free hot cocoa, and SANTA!

For more information follow https://www.facebook.com/BigSkyFarmTN on Facebook and https://www.instagram.com/bigskyfarmtn on Instagram. Big Sky Farm is located on 40 beautiful acres at 264 N. Centerpoint Road in Portland, TN.

