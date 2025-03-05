Meet the best friends from Tennessee competing this season on Amazing Race!

The “season of surprises” features the largest cast ever in the history of the Race. The new teams will encounter game-changing twists in every episode ! We meet Mark and Larry, a best friend duo who compete this season with Tennessee ties!

Meet the 14 new teams that will embark on the journey of a lifetime when the 37th season of the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE, hosted by Phil Keoghan, kicks off Wednesday, March 5 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+