Donoven Rice calls himself the "SnackWrap Guy!" and has been asking McDonalds to bring back the fan favorite for years!

Recently, the corporation announced because of it's cult following they will be bringing back the SnackWrap in 2025!

We took the Nashville local to lunch to celebrate and get his reaction! Follow Donoven on Tiktok here: tiktok.com/@donovenrice53?lang=en