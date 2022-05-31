Meet the New Babies at the Nashville Zoo!

Nashville Zoo Director of Veterinary Services Dr. Heather Schwartz and Avian Keeper Lauren Covington introduced us to the Zoo’s 4-week-old baby Fanaloka and 3-week-old baby King Vulture. Both babies can be seen through the observation windows in the neonatal care rooms at the Zoo's Veterinary Center. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike, just six miles south of downtown. For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit https://www.nashvillezoo.org/.