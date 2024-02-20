Watch Now
Meet the Storm 5 Weather team this weekend at Severe Weather Awareness Day

This weekend you can meet the Storm 5 Weather team and learn more about the science behind the weather!
Posted at 11:56 AM, Feb 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-20 13:12:22-05

Severe Weather Awareness Day is coming up this Saturday! You can meet the Storm 5 Weather team and learn more about the science behind the weather! SWAD will be held at Trevecca University on Saturday the 24th from 9-4 p.m. atTrevecca Nazarene University’s Boone Business Center.
333 Murfreesboro Road
Nashville, TN 37210
For more information visit
https://www.weather.gov/ohx/swad2024

