Severe Weather Awareness Day is coming up this Saturday! You can meet the Storm 5 Weather team and learn more about the science behind the weather! SWAD will be held at Trevecca University on Saturday the 24th from 9-4 p.m. atTrevecca Nazarene University’s Boone Business Center.
333 Murfreesboro Road
Nashville, TN 37210
For more information visit
https://www.weather.gov/ohx/swad2024
Meet the Storm 5 Weather team this weekend at Severe Weather Awareness Day
Posted at 11:56 AM, Feb 20, 2024
