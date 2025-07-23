Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Meghan Linsey chats with us about her new unapologetic female anthem, "Things You Can't Unsay"

The Voice alum Meghan Linsey has seen every side of the music business. She tells Heather about life as an indie artist, breaking industry norms, and why this is her best chapter yet!

“Things You Can’t Unsay” is a fiery, unapologetic anthem for anyone who’s ever had to rebuild after loving the wrong person. Sassy and soulful, the track captures the messy aftermath of a toxic relationship, but it’s also a powerful ode to female empowerment, self-respect, and reclaiming your voice.

To stream and download “Things You Can’t Unsay,” click HERE [truenorthpublicity.us22.list-manage.com].

For more information and the latest news on Meghan Linsey, follow her on Facebook [truenorthpublicity.us22.list-manage.com], Instagram [truenorthpublicity.us22.list-manage.com] and TikTok [truenorthpublicity.us22.list-manage.com].

