Memories of Myth art exhibit now open in Clarksville

Interactive Clarksville exhibit
The interactive exhibit uses augmented reality to bring each painting to life! We chat with the artist Caney Hummon about his inspiration.
You can catch Memories of Myth at the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center in Clarksville through Jan. 26th

