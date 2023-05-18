Mephisto Outlet Store Shoe Sale

Ms. Cheap took us to the Mephisto Outlet Store for a preview of their annual tent sale where you can find deals on women’s and men’s shoes, sandals and boots marked up to 65% off retail. The Mephisto Outlet Tent sale is Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20 from 9am-5pm at 305 Seaboard Lane in the Cool Springs area of Franklin. Be sure to mention that you are a “Ms. Cheap fan” to get an extra 10% off a pair of shoes, and a “special gift with purchase”, plus a chance to be in a Ms. Cheap drawing for a free pair of shoes! There will also be a food truck vendor on site. The Mephisto Outlet is open Monday through Saturday 11am-4pm year around. The outlet does not offer refunds, but you can make an exchange within 14 days. For more information, call (615) 771-5950 or visit, https://www.mephisto.com/us/. Follow Ms. Cheap at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and https://www.facebook.com/mscheap.

