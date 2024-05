It's the world's finest footwear at discounted prices.

Ms. Cheap takes us out to the Mephisto tent sale happening this weekend.

The Mephisto Tent Sale will take place at the Mephisto Outlet store, 305 Seaboard Lane in the Cool Springs area on May 3-4.. Men's and women's shoes will be 50-75 percent off and there is a 10 percent discount if you buy three pair, or if you mention Ms. Cheap.

For more information, call (615) 771-5950 or visit mephisto.com