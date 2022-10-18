David Andrews from D'Andrews Bakery shows us how to make Meringue Ghosts. D’Andrews Bakery & Café is a modern bakery specializing in desserts, pastries, coffee, tea, artisanal sandwiches, salads and more. D’Andrews Bakery is located at 555 Church St. Nashville, TN 37219. For hours or more information, go to www.dandrewsbakery.com or call (615) 375-4934. Follow @dandrewsbakery on all social platforms.

Meringue Ghosts

4 Egg Whites

1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar

1 cup of sugar

Add a 1/2 teaspoon of salt

Preheat the oven to 225F.

A) In a mixer, whisk together the sugar and egg for 5 minutes.

B) Whisk sugar and cream of tartar in a bowl, and then add it to egg whites.

C) Mix for 5 minutes until the meringue is stiff.

D) Spoon meringue into piping bag with a round tip. Then pipe ghost shapes onto baking sheet.

E) Bake for 1 hour, turn off oven.

F) Let them dry in the oven for 2 more hours.

G) Melt a small amount of chocolate and make tiny dots/circles for eyes and mouths on ghosts.

