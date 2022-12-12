Meryll Rose to retire from Talk of the Town

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After 35 years at NewsChannel 5, Meryll Rose will retire from Talk of the Town.

Rose announced her exit on the Dec. 12 show.

"Being part of the Talk of the Town family has been such a joy," Rose said. "Our viewers have been so kind and welcomed me into their homes and treat me like part of the family. I love y'all like family. That is the bittersweet part about an announcement like this."

Meryll joined the NewsChannel 5 team in 1987 as the Executive Producer of "Talk of the Town." She co-anchored NewsChannel 5's Weekend Morning Report for three years, before being named to her current position as co-host of TOTT.

"For me, it's time to start a new chapter," Rose said.

