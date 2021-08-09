Emily showed the original art available in the new Metro Arts Lending Library and Ashley talked about the inspiration behind her painting in the library. The Metro Arts Lending Library is a partnership with Nashville Public Library, established with the goal of expanding access to arts for all Nashvillians while providing direct support to local artists. Sixty original artworks from Nashville-area artists are available for anyone with a Nashville Public Library card to check out at NPL’s Madison and Southeast branches. Learn more on the Nashville Public Library website and browse all 60 artworks in the gallery here: https://library.nashville.org/collections/metro-arts-lending-library-collection.