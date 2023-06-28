Metro Nashville Public School's HERO program helps families experiencing homelessness. That means helping kids in need by providing necessities, like clothes and shoes. NewsChannel5 photojournalist Cole Johnson took us inside the "hero hub" in North Nashville to introduce us to two volunteers who've helped thousands of Metro students. Follow @colejohnsonNC5 on Instagram.
Posted at 11:50 AM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 12:50:44-04
