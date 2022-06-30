Michael Buble' Coming to Nashville

Grammy-winning artist Michael Buble’ talked about getting back on the road and his upcoming concert in Nashville. His new album “Higher is available wherever you buy music. The Michael Buble' “Higher” tour is making a stop in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, August 16. Tickets are on sale now here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/an-evening-with-michael-bubl-nashville-tennessee-08-16-2022/event/1B005C8DEE707649. For more information visit, www.michaelbuble.com.