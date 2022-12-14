Michael W. Smith Has New Holiday Music

Award-winning singer-songwriter Michael W. Smith talked about his new Christmas EP and tour. Michael W. Smith's Christmas Tour featuring Michael Tait is at The Fisher Center December 15 at 7pm. Limited tickets remain at https://www.thefishercenter.com/2022/07/19/christmas-with-michael-w-smith/. The EP, Christmas at Home, is available now wherever you buy music. Visit https://michaelwsmith.com/ to learn more.