Michael W. Smith Previews "Surrounded" Event

Michael talked about the Surrounded event, a free concert designed to bring the people of Middle TN together. The "Surrounded" event is Thursday, August 30 at 7pm at Bridgestone Arena, and admission is free. It features the music of Michael W. Smith and local pastors, and is aimed at building unity in Middle Tennessee among all religious denominations, races, ethnicities, and generations. For details, visit www.surroundedevent.com.