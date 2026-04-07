Mickey & friends are going country! Country music stars put a twist on classic Disney songs!

Main Street, U.S.A. meets Music City with today’s release of Disney’s Main Street Country. The five-song EP brings together award‑winning artists to reimagine iconic Disney songs with a modern country twist. Following the success of the pop punk Disney cover album, A Whole New Sound, this latest installment in the Mickey & Friends music series features country stars, including Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, Restless Road, Dasha, Maddie & Tae, and BRELAND.

Mickey Mouse and his friends Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, and Goofy are enthusiastic fans of country music and are excited to bring an EP that blends nostalgia with a modern country twist. As cultural icons long intertwined with music and popular culture, Mickey & Friends continue to show their fandom for music with Main Street Country.

Starting today, music fans can listen to the Main Street Country EP on Spotify [monarchpublicity.us1.list-manage.com], Amazon [monarchpublicity.us1.list-manage.com], Apple Music [monarchpublicity.us1.list-manage.com], and YouTube [monarchpublicity.us1.list-manage.com].

To celebrate Main Street Country’s release, Disney brought together the project’s artists, industry, friends and their families, and of course, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, for a memorable event in Nashville at the Grand Ole Opry’s Studio A.