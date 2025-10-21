Middle Tennessee Día de Los Muertos Celebration is organized and presented by Multicultural Events of Middle Tennessee, a non-profit organization based in Springfield.

The event will be November 1st in downtown Springfield from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. A short parade will kick off the fun followed by free live music, dance performances, vendors and food trucks. The event is great for kids and will have face painting as well as crafts and story time presented by the Stokes Brown Library. The Robertson County History Museum is in the footprint of the event and will be open. They have acquired a Spanish language interpreter for accessibility during the event. Inside the museum there will be a ticketed chocolate tasting with renowned chocolate historian Sophia Rea. This is the only part of the event that requires a ticket purchase. Her website is projetchocolat.com [projetchocolat.com]. The event's page can be found at facebook.com/midtndayofthedead [facebook.com].