Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Middle Tennessee Día de Los Muertos Celebration

Day of the dead festival
Day of the dead festival
Posted

Middle Tennessee Día de Los Muertos Celebration is organized and presented by Multicultural Events of Middle Tennessee, a non-profit organization based in Springfield.

The event will be November 1st in downtown Springfield from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. A short parade will kick off the fun followed by free live music, dance performances, vendors and food trucks. The event is great for kids and will have face painting as well as crafts and story time presented by the Stokes Brown Library. The Robertson County History Museum is in the footprint of the event and will be open. They have acquired a Spanish language interpreter for accessibility during the event. Inside the museum there will be a ticketed chocolate tasting with renowned chocolate historian Sophia Rea. This is the only part of the event that requires a ticket purchase. Her website is projetchocolat.com [projetchocolat.com]. The event's page can be found at facebook.com/midtndayofthedead [facebook.com].

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes