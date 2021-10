Middle Tennessee's Free Family Festivals in October

Mary Hance, Ms. Cheap gave us a rundown of free festivals and events to enjoy in October. The month of October is a great one for free things to do:

- 43rd Annual Tennessee Craft Fair at Centennial Park, Oct. 8-10 www.tennesseecraft.org.

- Harvest Days at Cannonsburg Village in Murfreesboro, Oct. 23 (615) 890-0355.

- The Haunted Museum Storytelling Festival at the Tennessee State Museum, Oct. 23 www.tnmuseum.org.

- Tennessee Timeline Festival at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park Oct.16-17 https://tnstateparks.com/parks/event_details/bicentennial-mall/#/?event=tennessee-timeline-day-1.

- 36th Annual Pumpkinfest in Downtown Franklin on Oct. 30. www.williamsonheritage.org.