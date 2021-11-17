Chef Andrew Carmellini from Carne Mare made a Milanese Cowboy Veal Chop. Carne Mare, an upscale Italian Chophouse is now open, and it's located inside the W Hotel Nashville at 300 12th Avenue South. For more information, visit https://www.carnemarenashville.com/.

Milanese Cowboy Veal Chop

Chef Andrew Carmellini

Serves 2

Ingredients:

For the brine:

12 oz veal chop

1 tbsp sugar

4 tbsp salt

4 cups water

For the 4-step breading procedure:

1 cup all-purpose flour

3 whole eggs

1 cup of milk

¼ cup Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, grated

1 cup Panko breadcrumbs

To cook the veal chop:

4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

4 tbsp butter

2 sprigs rosemary

1 sprig thyme

2 cloves garlic

Pinch of Maldon sea salt or other finishing salt

Method:

For the brine:

Bring the water, salt and sugar to a boil. Once the salt and sugar are dissolved, cool down the brine

completely. Submerge the veal chop in cold brine. After 1 hour, remove veal chop from the brine and pat

dry with a paper towel.

For the 4-step breading procedure:

After patting the veal chop dry, wrap the bone in aluminium foil. Take the brined veal chop and dredge it

completely in the all-purpose flour. Make sure to coat the veal chop thoroughly. Combine eggs and milk

with a whisk. Submerge veal chop in the egg and milk mixture until it has been fully coated. Next, press

the veal chop into the Parmigiano Reggiano cheese until both sides of the meat are fully coated. Lastly,

using the palm of your hand, dredge the veal chop into the breadcrumbs, coating well.

Note from Chef AC:

Don’t be afraid to add extra pressure to the meat during the breading process. Not only will this help

the coating stick, it will also further flatten the meat, ensuring a more even cook.

To cook the veal chop:

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Add the extra virgin olive oil to a large sauté pan over medium heat. Wait

until the oil shimmers in the pan (about 3 to 4 minutes) and add the veal chop to the hot pan. Sear the

veal chop for about 3 to 4 minutes or until the edges become golden brown. Using a spatula, carefully

flip the veal chop away from yourself in order to avoid oil splatter. Lower the heat to medium-low and

add the butter, garlic, rosemary and thyme. The butter will foam and as soon as the herbs start to pop,

your kitchen will start to smell incredible. Using a spoon, baste the veal chop with the butter for 4 to 5

minutes. Place the pan in the preheated oven for 5 minutes. Pull the pan from the oven and place the

meat on a roasting rack to rest for 7 minutes. Garnish with a halved lemon, sprinkle with Maldon sea

salt and serve.