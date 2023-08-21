Military Members Star in a Play

Former Green Beret and bestselling author retired Lieutenant Colonel Scott Mann talked about ‘Last Out: Elegy of a Green Beret’, the play he wrote to shine the spotlight on the life of military veterans and their families. The Gary Sinise Foundation presents ‘Last Out: Elegy of a Green Beret’ at the Franklin Theater for three performances on Friday, August 25 at 7pm and Saturday, August 26 at 1pm and 7pm. Written by and starring Lieutenant Colonel Scott Mann, who served a combat mission in Afghanistan, ‘Last Out’ is performed by a cast composed of veterans and military family members. The show is FREE to veterans, first responders and their families. Tickets are $25 for all others. For more information on the Gary Sinise Foundation and Last Out, visit https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/last-out.

