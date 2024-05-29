"Millionaire Mission: a 9-Step System to Level Up Your Finances and Build Wealth"

Author and Host of "The Money Guy show" podcast, Brian Preston, sits down to share tips on where to start in reclaiming your financial freedom. He also shares details on is 9-step system to building wealth.

You can purchase your copy of "Millionaire Mission" at moneyguy.com/millionairemission

A NOTE FROM BRIAN

I wrote Millionaire Mission to inspire this generation to be better with money!

My success was sparked by books I read at the start of my journey. This book can change your life – no matter where you are financially or where you came from.

If you are starting out, your future is bright if you can grab these financial truths. If you are a seasoned, seven-figure success story, you will find tips to help you fine-tune the details. If you are behind, this can be your resource to catch up and overcome. I hope Millionaire Mission is your financial rocket fuel, propelling you to your more beautiful tomorrow!

Taking control of your financial freedom is simpler than you think.

In fact, your money should work harder than you do.

Remember “PEMDAS” from grade school? It’s an acronym that helps break down complex math problems into simple steps. When it comes to managing your money, following a similar process—the Financial Order of Operations— will demystify your dollars and show you the way to build transformative wealth with the tools you already have available. Each chapter in the book breaks down a step in the Financial Order of Operations.