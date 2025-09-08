Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Mimo Restaurant and Bar to Host Bar-B-Que and Bourbon Dinner With Former Top Chef Contender Manny Barella

Mimo Chef Collab Dinner
Mimo Chef Collab Dinner
Posted

Mimo invites guests for a special, one-night-only prix fixe dinner with bold smoke, rich bourbon, and unique flavours at the Bar-B-Que and Bourbon dinner.

This special evening brings together Executive Chef Derek Simcik [press.fourseasons.com] of the Four Seasons Hotel Nashville and Chef Manny Barella [mannybarella.com], who was recently finished in the top five on season 21 of Top Chef, for an exclusive collaboration. Barella, who was named a James Beard Emerging Chef finalist in 2022, is now the Culinary Director at Camp Pickle and Jaguar Bolera. The Bar-B-Que and Bourbon Dinner will include a cocktail reception and a four-course dinner, with each course perfectly paired with a handcrafted Belle Meade Bourbon Cocktails.

Tickets for the BBQ and Bourbon Meal are USD 100 per person and include a welcome cocktail, four-course dinner and bourbon pairings for each course. Reservations can be made through OpenTable [opentable.com] or by calling the restaurant at +1 615 610 6990.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes