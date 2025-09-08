Mimo Restaurant and Bar to Host Bar-B-Que and Bourbon Dinner With Former Top Chef Contender Manny Barella

Mimo invites guests for a special, one-night-only prix fixe dinner with bold smoke, rich bourbon, and unique flavours at the Bar-B-Que and Bourbon dinner.

This special evening brings together Executive Chef Derek Simcik [press.fourseasons.com] of the Four Seasons Hotel Nashville and Chef Manny Barella [mannybarella.com] , who was recently finished in the top five on season 21 of Top Chef, for an exclusive collaboration. Barella, who was named a James Beard Emerging Chef finalist in 2022, is now the Culinary Director at Camp Pickle and Jaguar Bolera. The Bar-B-Que and Bourbon Dinner will include a cocktail reception and a four-course dinner, with each course perfectly paired with a handcrafted Belle Meade Bourbon Cocktails.