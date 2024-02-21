Mimo Restaurant and Lyra join forces for a collaboration dinner!

The Chefs from Mimo Resturant and Lyra are joining together for two collaboration dinners that will bring together their unique flavors! They will make a Manti with Yogurt Broth one of the dishes you can get at the dinner! Chef Collab Dinner #2: Lyra Welcomes Mimo
Thursday, Feb. 22, at Lyra Restaurant (935 W Eastland Ave)
Four-course prix-fixe menu
Middle Eastern cuisine with Italian influences
$150/person, includes wine pairings
Reservations: lyranashville.com or Resy
Posted at 10:20 AM, Feb 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-21 11:20:57-05
The Chefs from Mimo Resturant and Lyra are joining together for two collaboration dinners that will bring together their unique flavors! They will make a Manti with Yogurt Broth one of the dishes you can get at the dinner! Chef Collab Dinner #2: Lyra Welcomes Mimo
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.