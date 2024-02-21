Mimo Restaurant and Lyra join forces for a collaboration dinner!

The Chefs from Mimo Resturant and Lyra are joining together for two collaboration dinners that will bring together their unique flavors! They will make a Manti with Yogurt Broth one of the dishes you can get at the dinner! Chef Collab Dinner #2: Lyra Welcomes Mimo

Thursday, Feb. 22, at Lyra Restaurant (935 W Eastland Ave)

Four-course prix-fixe menu

Middle Eastern cuisine with Italian influences

$150/person, includes wine pairings

Reservations: lyranashville.com or Resy

