You're invited to join John Holley for a Mindful Eating and Weight Loss workshop on Saturday, February 10 at 12pm at LEAN Nashville, 4017 Hillsboro Pike #411 Nashville, TN 37215. John will lead this interactive workshop, in which you will experience mindful eating and learn practices to reshape your relationship with food. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased here: www.eventbrite.com/e/mindful-weight-loss-tickets-42605210331.