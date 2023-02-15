Star Rover Sound executive chef Zane Dearien made a Mini Tuna Tostada. The Star Rover Sound Dinner collaboration with Gracie Nguyen of East Side Banh Mi is Thursday, February 16 at 7pm at Star Rover Sound, 1400 Adams Street, Nashville, TN 37208. Guests can expect a family-style, multi-course meal featuring a special menu including Roasted Gulf Oysters, Mini Tuna Tostada, Smoked Bologna Banh Mi and more. There will also be a special live music performance by Stevie Redstone. Tickets are $150 for table seating per person and $135 for bar seating per person. For tickets or more information, go to https://www.starroversound.com/. All proceeds will benefit the Giving Kitchen, a nonprofit that provides emergency assistance to food service workers through financial support and a network of community resources. Learn more at https://thegivingkitchen.org/.
East Side Banh Mi x Star Rover Takeover
Mini Tuna Tostada Recipe
Ingredients
4 Round Fresh Asian Dumpling Wrappers
6 oz Ahi Tuna, Sushi Grade
2 T Fried Shallot Butter Mayo
2 T Lemongrass-Garlic-Chili Crisp
2 T Fried Shallots
4 Lime Wedges
Rau Ram Leaves
Flaky sea Salt
Technique
- Fry the dumpling wrappers until crispy and golden brown creating a tostada like texture.
- Slather each tostada with the fried shallot mayo and then top with thin slices of the ahi, so the whole surface of the tostada is covered, about 1.5 oz each.
- Rub the tuna with a little oil from the chili crisp and put some of the crispy garlic, chili and lemongrass pieces on as well.
- Garnish with a sprinkling of the fried shallots, flaky sea salt and a few picked rau ram leaves on each tostada.
- Serve a lime wedge next to each one and make sure to squeeze it on fresh right before eating.