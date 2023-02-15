Star Rover Sound executive chef Zane Dearien made a Mini Tuna Tostada. The Star Rover Sound Dinner collaboration with Gracie Nguyen of East Side Banh Mi is Thursday, February 16 at 7pm at Star Rover Sound, 1400 Adams Street, Nashville, TN 37208. Guests can expect a family-style, multi-course meal featuring a special menu including Roasted Gulf Oysters, Mini Tuna Tostada, Smoked Bologna Banh Mi and more. There will also be a special live music performance by Stevie Redstone. Tickets are $150 for table seating per person and $135 for bar seating per person. For tickets or more information, go to https://www.starroversound.com/. All proceeds will benefit the Giving Kitchen, a nonprofit that provides emergency assistance to food service workers through financial support and a network of community resources. Learn more at https://thegivingkitchen.org/.

East Side Banh Mi x Star Rover Takeover

Mini Tuna Tostada Recipe

Ingredients

4 Round Fresh Asian Dumpling Wrappers

6 oz Ahi Tuna, Sushi Grade

2 T Fried Shallot Butter Mayo

2 T Lemongrass-Garlic-Chili Crisp

2 T Fried Shallots

4 Lime Wedges

Rau Ram Leaves

Flaky sea Salt

Technique