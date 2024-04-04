Watch Now
Minimize food waste with Ms. Cheap

Posted at 9:18 AM, Apr 04, 2024
We are shopping with Ms. Cheap at Kroger. Mary shows us how to save money while doing your part to minimize food waste!

Here are some helpful tips from Ms. Cheap:

  • Choose fruits and vegetables with a longer shelf life like apples, carrots, cabbage, as opposed to ones that go bad quickly like berries and mushrooms and cucumbers.
  • Only buy what you think you will use in the short term. Planning is key.
  • Watch expiration dates and choose products with the longest shelf life. Think dairy.
  • Plan meals that use up what you have on hand.
  • Freeze leftovers to use later in soups and casseroles and stir frys.
  • Store some items like bread in the freezer to keep it fresh longer.
