Latonja Welch Smith from Create the Culture Events showed items that will be available to their annual Black History Month Pop-Up Shop. Create the Culture is hosting the 2nd Annual Minority Business Pop Up Shop on Saturday, February 19 from 1pm-5pm at Venue 109, 109 Cude Lane Madison, TN. Over 30 vendors will be selling various goods and services, including clothing, skin care, art and more. There will also be a live DJ, food, and prizes. The event is free. For more information, email @ createthecultureevents@gmail.com and follow @createthecultureevents on Instagram and Facebook.