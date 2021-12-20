Delta Dental of Tennessee is partnering with The Salvation Army Nashville to create Miracle Moments with the Angel Tree this Christmas! Find out how you can help at www.SalvationArmyNashville.org. This segment is paid for by:Delta Dental
Posted at 12:12 PM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 13:12:06-05
Delta Dental of Tennessee is partnering with The Salvation Army Nashville to create Miracle Moments with the Angel Tree this Christmas! Find out how you can help at www.SalvationArmyNashville.org. This segment is paid for by:Delta Dental
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.