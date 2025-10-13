Miranda Cosgrove talks about the new season of Mission Unstoppable

https://missionunstoppabletv.com/

Highlighting the fascinating female innovators who are on the cutting edge of science including zoologists, engineers, astronauts, codebreakers and oceanographers. Host Miranda Cosgrove profiles female STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) superstars in the fields of social media, entertainment, animals, design and the internet all categories key to the teen experience. Academy Award-winning actress Geena Davis serves as executive producer, bringing her passion for creating change in the portrayal of strong female characters in entertainment and media that positively influences young viewers, along with Cosgrove.

