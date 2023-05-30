Dollye Graham founder of the new Dollye’s Spicy Café made Miss D’s Hot Chicken Sliders. Dollye’s Spicy Café is scheduled to open in early June 2023. Dollye’s Danger Dust spice will be available for purchase in the café and online. Follow Dollye Graham on Facebook for updates.

Miss D's Hot Chicken Sliders

Ingredients:

1 Jumbo Chicken Tender per slider

1 1/2 c Self-Rising Flour

2 c Vegetable Oil

Danger Dust or hot spice of choice

Buns

Cole Slaw

Dill pickles

Tools:

Deep fryer or cast iron skillet

Tongs

Rubber Gloves

Directions:

Heat vegetable oil on high in cast iron skillet or deep fryer.

In a medium size bowl add self-rising flour.

Add hot spice to flour. Mix flour and spice.

Dredge chicken tenders in flour mixture.

Deep fry tenders until golden brown.

Place chicken tenders on bun. Top with cole slaw and pickles.