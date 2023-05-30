Dollye Graham founder of the new Dollye’s Spicy Café made Miss D’s Hot Chicken Sliders. Dollye’s Spicy Café is scheduled to open in early June 2023. Dollye’s Danger Dust spice will be available for purchase in the café and online. Follow Dollye Graham on Facebook for updates.
Miss D's Hot Chicken Sliders
Ingredients:
1 Jumbo Chicken Tender per slider
1 1/2 c Self-Rising Flour
2 c Vegetable Oil
Danger Dust or hot spice of choice
Buns
Cole Slaw
Dill pickles
Tools:
Deep fryer or cast iron skillet
Tongs
Rubber Gloves
Directions:
Heat vegetable oil on high in cast iron skillet or deep fryer.
In a medium size bowl add self-rising flour.
Add hot spice to flour. Mix flour and spice.
Dredge chicken tenders in flour mixture.
Deep fry tenders until golden brown.
Place chicken tenders on bun. Top with cole slaw and pickles.