Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Mitch Albom Chats About His New Book

We chat with the best selling novelist.
Posted at 11:33 AM, Nov 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-20 12:33:05-05

Bestselling author Mitch Albom talked about the inspiration behind his new novel set during the Holocaust. The Little Liar by Mitch Albom is available wherever you buy books. Visit https://www.mitchalbom.com/ to learn more. Follow @mitchalbom on Instagram.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018