Mo Rocca Talks About Mobituaries

Posted at 12:11 PM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 13:11:28-04

CBS Sunday Morning news correspondent Mo Rocca talked about his fascination with obituaries and the new season of his hit podcast, Mobituaries. An all-new season of Mo Rocca's award-winning podcast, Mobituaries is available wherever you listen to podcasts, including the iHeartRadio app, Apple Podcasts and Spotify. New episodes of the podcast launch every Wednesday. Visit https://mobituaries.com/news/the-podcast/ to learn more.

