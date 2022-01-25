Mocktails and Cocktails from STK Steakhouse

Rachelle Graber from STK Steakhouse made a “Don’t Mock Me” non-alcoholic mocktail, and a Spiced Watermelon cocktail. (see recipes below) STK Steakhouse is located at 700 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203. For reservations and more information about Valentine's Day offerings at STK, visit www.stksteakhouse.com.

Don't Mock Me Mocktail

1.5 oz watermelon puree

.5 oz cucumber juice

.75 oz simple syrup

.5 oz lime juice

Club soda

Garnish - cucumber and mint

Shake all ingredients except soda in a cocktail shaker, top with soda and garnish with cucumber and mint.

Spiced Watermelon Cocktail

1.5 oz Patron Silver

.75 oz St. Germain

1.5 oz Watermelon Puree or WTR

.5oz Lime Juice

.5oz Simple Syrup

1 Slice Jalapeno

Garnish - ½ Rim Tajin and Watermelon Triangle

In a mixing tin filled 3/4 full with ice, add all the ingredients. DO NOT muddle the jalapeno. Add ice and shake. Rim half the martini glass with Tajin salt. Strain into the martini glass and add the watermelon triangle as the garnish.

