Monell's Fat Tuesday King Cake Casserole Recipe

1:29 PM, Feb 13, 2018

Monell's Owner & Chef Michael King shares his mardi Gras Fat Tuesday Recipe for King Cake Casserole

Michael made a King Cake Casserole in honor of Mardi Gras (see recipe below). Monell’s has 3 restaurant locations in the Nashville area. The original location in Historic Germantown in downtown Nashville, 1235 6th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208, Monell’s at the Manor on Murfreesboro Road, which also features a seated family style service and Cafe Monell’s, in Berry Hill which serves patrons on the go.  For menu details, hours and more visit www.monellstn.com.

King Cake Casserole

prep time: 5 MIN cook time: 30 MINS total time: 35 mins

INGREDIENTS:

· 2 (12.4-oz) cans refrigerated Pillsbury cinnamon rolls

· 1 (8-oz) package cream cheese, softened

· 2/3 cup sugar

· 2 eggs

· 1 tsp vanilla

· 1 cup milk

· purple, yellow, green sugar

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly spray a 9x13-inch pan with cooking spray.

2. Separate cinnamon rolls, save icing to use after the bubble up is baked. Cut each cinnamon roll into 4 pieces. Place in bottom on prepared pan.

3. Using a hand held electric mixer, beat together cream cheese and sugar. Add eggs and vanilla, mixing well. Add milk and mix until combined. Pour over chopped cinnamon rolls.

4. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes. Remove from oven and cool for 5 to 10 minutes. Spread cinnamon roll icing over top of casserole. Sprinkle with colored sugar.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

