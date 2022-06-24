Watch Now
Monster Jam This Weekend at Nissan Stadium

We learn more about the big event at Nissan Stadium
Posted at 11:48 AM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 12:48:14-04

Monster Jam driver Camden Murphy gave us a behind-the-scenes look at a MONSTER JAM truck and showed us what it’s like to change a tire on one. After a three-year hiatus MONSTER JAM roars back into Nashville with a larger-than-life epic stadium competition at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, June 25 at 7pm. Fans will witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts, and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. The Monster Jam Pit Party experience will be from 2:30pm-5:30pm, where fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, take pictures, and enjoy other family-friendly fun! Tickets and Pit Passes are now available for purchase online at www.Ticketmaster.com.

