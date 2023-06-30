Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Monster Jam World Finals

We learn more about the event at Nissan Stadium
Posted at 11:47 AM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 12:47:54-04

We talked to Monster Truck drivers Elvis Lainez and Ashley Sanford about their careers and got a preview of the Monster Jam World Finals. Nashville will host the prestigious Monster Jam World Finals® for the first time on Saturday, July 1 at 6pm at Nissan Stadium. The biggest event of the year, bringing in fans from all over the globe, showcases the best trucks and drivers in Racing, Freestyle, High Jump and Two Wheel Skills competitions. Fans can also meet Elvis Lainez and Ashley Sanford there. Tickets are available at www.TicketMaster.com. Visit www.Monsterjam.com to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018