We talked to Monster Truck drivers Elvis Lainez and Ashley Sanford about their careers and got a preview of the Monster Jam World Finals. Nashville will host the prestigious Monster Jam World Finals® for the first time on Saturday, July 1 at 6pm at Nissan Stadium. The biggest event of the year, bringing in fans from all over the globe, showcases the best trucks and drivers in Racing, Freestyle, High Jump and Two Wheel Skills competitions. Fans can also meet Elvis Lainez and Ashley Sanford there. Tickets are available at www.TicketMaster.com. Visit www.Monsterjam.com to learn more.