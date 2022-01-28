MOOYAH Burgers Offer Healthy Options

In addition to their regular burger options, MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes also offers five Lifestyle Burgers: The Paleo, The Keto, The Low Cal, The Gluten-Free and The Vegan. MOOYAH is located at 213 Franklin Road Suite 160 Brentwood, TN 37027, (in the Hill Center near Jeni's Ice Cream). They have a new Franklin location opening in the coming months. To learn more, go to https://www.mooyah.com/.