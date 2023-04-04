More Than Your Average Shrimp & Grits

Chef Jerod Wilcher from ButterFLY Garden Brunch made his recipe for Not Just Shrimp and Grits. ButterFLY Garden Brunch is a brunch restaurant located in the Lenox Village community at 6917 Lenox Village Drive, Nashville, TN 37211. To make reservations or for more information, go to https://butterflygardenbrunch.com/ or call (615) 739-6077.

INGREDIENTS

Large Shrimp…………………6ea

Chef J’s Spice ……………….1Tbsp

Olive Oil……………………….2Tbsp

Andouille Sausage………….. 2Tbsp

Yellow Onion………………….1Tbsp

Red/Green Pepper……………1Tbsp

Heavy Whipping Cream……1/2 c

Cajun Spice……………………2Tbsp

Parmesan Cheese……………1Tbsp

Lobster Meat…………………. 1Tbsp

Chopped Bacon………………. 1Tsp

Parsley …………………………as needed



Cooking Instructions:

Heat oil in a pan. Add sausage and cook for approximately 3 minutes. Add onions and peppers and cook for 3 minutes. Add shrimp and cook for 2 minutes. Add heavy cream, Cajun spice, and Parmesan cheese. Next add lobster meat. Pour mixture over grits. Garnish with Parmesan cheese, parsley and chopped bacon.