More Than Your Average Shrimp & Grits

Chef Jerod Wilcher from ButterFLY Garden Brunch made his recipe for Not Just Shrimp and Grits. ButterFLY Garden Brunch is a brunch restaurant located in the Lenox Village community at 6917 Lenox Village Drive, Nashville, TN 37211. To make reservations or for more information, go to https://butterflygardenbrunch.com/ or call (615) 739-6077.
INGREDIENTS
Large Shrimp…………………6ea
Chef J’s Spice ……………….1Tbsp
Olive Oil……………………….2Tbsp
Andouille Sausage………….. 2Tbsp
Yellow Onion………………….1Tbsp
Red/Green Pepper……………1Tbsp
Heavy Whipping Cream……1/2 c
Cajun Spice……………………2Tbsp
Parmesan Cheese……………1Tbsp
Lobster Meat…………………. 1Tbsp
Chopped Bacon………………. 1Tsp
Parsley …………………………as needed
Cooking Instructions:
Heat oil in a pan. Add sausage and cook for approximately 3 minutes. Add onions and peppers and cook for 3 minutes. Add shrimp and cook for 2 minutes. Add heavy cream, Cajun spice, and Parmesan cheese. Next add lobster meat. Pour mixture over grits. Garnish with Parmesan cheese, parsley and chopped bacon.