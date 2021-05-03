Mother/Daughter Relationships

Watch
We chat with a mother daughter duo who are best selling authors
Posted at 11:51 AM, May 03, 2021
Meredith and Sofie talked about the joys and challenges in the relationship between a mother and her daughter - and ways they can learn to communicate better and get closer. Just Between Us: Interactive Mother & Daughter Journal by Meredith Jacobs and Sofie Jacobs is available here: https://www.justbetweenusjournals.com/mother-daughter

