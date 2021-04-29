Mother's Day Gift Guide: La Bella e Famosa Green Hills

After a stressful year, the perfect Mother's Day gift may be a trip to the spa! NewsChannel5’s Max Sanders introduced us to the mother-daughter duo behind La Bella e Famosa Spa Green Hills. Visit www.greenhills.labellafamosa.com to learn more and follow https://www.facebook.com/labellaefamosaGH/ on Facebook.
Posted at 12:28 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 13:28:36-04
After a stressful year, the perfect Mother's Day gift may be a trip to the spa! NewsChannel5’s Max Sanders introduced us to the mother-daughter duo behind La Bella e Famosa Spa Green Hills. Visit www.greenhills.labellafamosa.com to learn more and follow https://www.facebook.com/labellaefamosaGH/ on Facebook.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.