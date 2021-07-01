Move Over Chicken Parmesan

Chip St. Clair from Carrabba’s Italian Grill made Filet Parmesan. To see Carrabba's Italian Grill’s new summer menu or to find the location nearest you, go to www.carrabbas.com.
Filet Parmesan
6-8 oz Beef Filet (cut in half and pounded thin 1/4 inch thick)
Pinch Salt
Pinch Black pepper
2 Eggs (beaten)
1 cup Seasoned Italian Breadcrumbs
1/4 cup Olive oil
1/2 cup Tomato sauce
2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese (grated)
2 slices Mozzarella cheese
1. Lightly season steak with salt and pepper. Dip seasoned steak into beaten egg and coat with seasoned bread crumbs.
2. Heat oil over medium heat in a Teflon-coated sauté pan. Sauté on both sides until golden brown.
3. Place the cooked steak cutlets on a baking sheet. Heat up a small amount of the tomato sauce in a sauté pan and spread evenly over the steak cutlet. Sprinkle evenly with parmesan cheese and top with mozzarella.
4. Place under a broiler in the oven until the cheese is melted golden brown, remove from the oven, and serve.