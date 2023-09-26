Movies to Watch at the Nashville Film Festival

Nashville Film Festival director of programming Lauren Thelen gave us a preview of this year’s event. The 54th annual Nashville Film Festival, a week-long celebration of film, music and culture runs September 28 – October 4 at venues throughout the city (Belcourt Theater, Regal Green Hills, the Franklin Theatre, Vanderbilt’s Rothschild Black Box Theater and Sarratt Cinema). Go to www.nashvillefilmfestival.org for the complete schedule, tickets, and more information.

