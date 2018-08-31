Mr. C "DJ Casper" Creator of the Cha Cha Slide

12:58 PM, Aug 31, 2018

Mr. C "DJ Casper" Creator of the Cha Cha Slide

The 5th Annual Old School BBQ Festival is Sunday, September 2 at Riverfront Park. Gates open at 2pm. Showtime is 4pm. Musical guests include After 7, Avant, Keke Wyatt, "Mr. Cha Cha Slide" and more. The event is rain or shine. Tickets are available at www.oldschoolbbqfestival.com.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Talk of the Town Segments