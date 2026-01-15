Ms. Cheap: At Designer Finds you can find bargains on trendy designer brands

You can always find big discounts on name brands at Designer Finds in Green Hills! Ms. Cheap shows us how you can shop more than 5,000 consigners.

About Designer Finds

2210 Crestmoor Road in the Gallery at Green Hills in Nashville

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Contact: 615-279-1994 or shopdesignerfinds.com [shopdesignerfinds.com]

The shop has more than 5,000 consigners, some of whom send their consigned items from Los Angeles, New York and Dallas.

To set up a consignment appointment, call: 615-279-1994

All sales are final

Consignment split is 40/60 – 40 percent to the seller and 60 percent to the shop.The split on designer handbags is 50/50.

Appointments are required for consignment and there is a minimum of 10 acceptable items per consignor.

Consignable items include apparel, shoes, high end jewelry, accessories and handbags.

TEXT "Designer" to 615-701-4999 for info on current tag markdowns, sales and special events.