Ms. Cheap: Celebrate President Andrew Jackson's birthday with half of tickets to The Hermitage grounds

Ms. Cheap takes us to The Hermitage where tickets to the grounds will be half price on Sunday the 15th for Andrew Jackson's 259th birthday.

The birthday celebration will take place on the grounds of the Hermitage home from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Family oriented activities on the birthday half price day include: a birthday cake cutting, a birthday card station, lawn games and crafts, dueling demonstrations, and a scavenger hunt that will encourage participants to explore the grounds while learning about its history.

There will also be a formal wreath-laying ceremony at 1 p.m. featuring a wreath gifted by the White House.

If you want to tour the mansion too, a full price ticket ($29.95) is required.
